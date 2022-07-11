Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,857 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $24.67. 11,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,889. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.53. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

