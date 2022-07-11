Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,226,000 after buying an additional 758,572 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 46,752 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 60,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 30,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,813,000 after purchasing an additional 391,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,639. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

