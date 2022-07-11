Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stake Raised by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 101.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,659 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,639. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.