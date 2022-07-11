Scotiabank Lowers Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to C$43.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CCJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.78.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15. Cameco has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. On average, analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Cameco by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,601,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,514,000 after buying an additional 1,786,663 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cameco by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,668,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after buying an additional 1,391,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cameco by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,665,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,327,000 after buying an additional 1,330,602 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

