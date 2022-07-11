Scotiabank Lowers Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target to C$2.00

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.70 to C$3.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Panmure Gordon raised Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.38 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.05.

Shares of TGB opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $306.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.21.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $93.42 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 608,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 63,228 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,532 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 110,626 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,136 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 189,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

