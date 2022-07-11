Scotiabank Trims Cameco (TSE:CCO) Target Price to C$43.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight Capital raised their price target on Cameco from C$38.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on Cameco from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$47.00 target price on Cameco and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.27.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCO stock opened at C$28.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$11.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -193.69. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$19.68 and a 1 year high of C$41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.70.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$398.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 9,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.40, for a total transaction of C$292,469.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at C$1,484,547.37.

Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.