Scotiabank Trims Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Target Price to C$13.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IVN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.89.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$7.58 on Thursday. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$6.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.15. The stock has a market cap of C$9.18 billion and a PE ratio of 126.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 20.02 and a current ratio of 22.47.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.