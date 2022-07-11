Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Major Shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I Sells 6,000 Shares

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $41,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,077.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 8,700 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $54,375.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 116,540 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $1,058,183.20.

Sculptor Capital Management stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 320,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,842. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.74. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $90.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.00 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 612.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

