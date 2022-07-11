Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 10303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Specifically, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $54,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $90.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.00 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.32%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 612.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

