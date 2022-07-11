Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) shot up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.46 and last traded at $57.44. 8,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 928,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.68.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

