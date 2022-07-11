Security Financial Services INC. Acquires 15,100 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gpwm LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 448.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,081. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

