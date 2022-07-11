Security Financial Services INC. Acquires 4,721 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,131,113. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

