Security Financial Services INC. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Security Financial Services INC. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

IVE stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $138.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,323. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $160.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.47.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

