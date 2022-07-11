Security Financial Services INC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Security Financial Services INC. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

SCHP traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,849. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $64.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.65.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.