Security Financial Services INC. Has $925,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,926,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 568,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,986,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $387.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,598,517. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $396.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

