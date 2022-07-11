Security Financial Services INC. Purchases 5,661 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.52. The stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,188. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.33. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $54.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

