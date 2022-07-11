Security Financial Services INC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Security Financial Services INC. lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,520 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 3.5% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Security Financial Services INC. owned about 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $11,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFUS. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 221.9% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 318,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after buying an additional 219,621 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.59. 2,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,858. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.35. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $52.22.

