Security Financial Services INC. Sells 166 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Security Financial Services INC. reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAT traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.55. 59,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,628,959. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.85 and its 200-day moving average is $208.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.29 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.53.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

