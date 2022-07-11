Security Financial Services INC. Trims Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Security Financial Services INC. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,679,000 after acquiring an additional 340,067 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,361,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,920,000 after buying an additional 22,601 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,489,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,269,000 after buying an additional 62,321 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,253,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,972,000 after buying an additional 59,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,794,000 after buying an additional 45,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,979. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.07. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

