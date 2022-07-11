Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. Security National Financial has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $9.96.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.43 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.73%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the first quarter worth $59,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Security National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

