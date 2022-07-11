Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 17,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 94,575 shares.The stock last traded at $9.86 and had previously closed at $9.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNRH. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 921,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 156,417 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 148,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 98,843 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 2,580.4% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 366,497 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,988,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,368,000 after purchasing an additional 708,467 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

