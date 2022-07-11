ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $3,280,266.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Frederic B. Luddy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Wednesday, June 8th, Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total transaction of $354,857.44.

ServiceNow stock traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $490.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $98.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $465.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.79. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after buying an additional 65,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after buying an additional 241,296 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,963,000 after buying an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.70.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.