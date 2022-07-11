ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SREV opened at $1.47 on Friday. ServiceSource International has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $147.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 5.14%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 37,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $41,721.57. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,978,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,286,675.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 60,218 shares of company stock worth $67,506 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SREV. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,346,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,145 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceSource International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,302,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 452,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 361,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.