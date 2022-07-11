ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SREV opened at $1.47 on Friday. ServiceSource International has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $147.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.
ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 5.14%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SREV. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,346,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,145 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceSource International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,302,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 452,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 361,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.
ServiceSource International Company Profile (Get Rating)
ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.
