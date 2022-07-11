Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target Cut to C$0.50

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.10 to C$0.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Shares of S stock opened at C$0.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$147.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.60. Sherritt International has a 52 week low of C$0.36 and a 52 week high of C$0.85.
About Sherritt International (Get Rating)
Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.
