Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Down 7.2%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) shares fell 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.88 and last traded at $33.00. 162,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 35,887,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.57.

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Shopify from $650.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Shopify from $53.40 to $43.20 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.62.

Get Shopify alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.84. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 259.92 and a beta of 1.84.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,008,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 231.6% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.