Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) PT Lowered to €95.00 at Barclays

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from €120.00 ($125.00) to €95.00 ($98.96) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIEGY. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €168.00 ($175.00) to €153.00 ($159.38) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($223.96) to €207.00 ($215.63) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($182.29) to €170.00 ($177.08) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($156.25) to €175.00 ($182.29) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €165.00 ($171.88) to €155.00 ($161.46) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.33.

Shares of SIEGY stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.48). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $19.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

