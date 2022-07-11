Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €90.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) received a €90.00 ($93.75) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($135.42) price objective on Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €80.00 ($83.33) price objective on Siltronic in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($140.63) price objective on Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of FRA:WAF traded up €1.40 ($1.46) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €70.60 ($73.54). The stock had a trading volume of 60,777 shares. Siltronic has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($55.21) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($159.58). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €82.28 and its 200 day moving average price is €98.87.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

