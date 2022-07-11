Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Upgraded to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $55.06 on Thursday. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.20.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $92,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 561.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 413.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

