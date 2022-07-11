Spartan Protocol Trading 41.6% Higher This Week (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded up 24.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 41.6% higher against the dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and $6.13 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00123151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00017734 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 110,796,888 coins. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

