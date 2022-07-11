SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Acquired by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,382 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 87,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.97. The stock had a trading volume of 117,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,937. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

