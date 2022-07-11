SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Trading Down 1.7%

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.98 and last traded at $47.10. 27,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 100,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.92.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NANR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 5,702.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,500 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $15,583,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $540,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 5,885.6% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 112.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

