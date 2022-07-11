Splinterlands (SPS) Hits Market Capitalization of $36.07 Million

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00117931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033238 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

