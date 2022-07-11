Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.62

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STRY shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Starry Group in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Starry Group in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Starry Group in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Starry Group in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Get Starry Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starry Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $509,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 907,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,567.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,386 shares of company stock worth $1,397,133.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starry Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Starry Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Starry Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starry Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Starry Group during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Starry Group Company Profile (NYSE:STRY)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.