Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $89.00

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 89.40 ($1.08), with a volume of 135727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.20 ($1.08).
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 94.22. The stock has a market cap of £365.57 million and a P/E ratio of 1,784.00.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.00%.
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.
Read More
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.