Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $89.00

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 89.40 ($1.08), with a volume of 135727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.20 ($1.08).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 94.22. The stock has a market cap of £365.57 million and a P/E ratio of 1,784.00.

Get Starwood European Real Estate Finance alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.00%.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.