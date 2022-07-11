Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $54.13

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.13 and last traded at $54.26, with a volume of 9262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.83.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.94 per share, with a total value of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,223,470.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 4,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 891,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,563,000 after acquiring an additional 47,110 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 119,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 57,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.