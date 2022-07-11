StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 252.34% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aeterna Zentaris will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

