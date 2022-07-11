StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 million, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter.

About American Shared Hospital Services (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.