StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 million, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

