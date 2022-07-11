StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $19.92. The company has a market cap of $69.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 5,500 shares of Ark Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $92,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,010. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 8,707 shares of Ark Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $158,554.47. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 84,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,972.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

