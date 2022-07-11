StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Celsion in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get Celsion alerts:

Shares of Celsion stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Celsion has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

Celsion ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.83). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a negative net margin of 5,110.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celsion will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celsion stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Celsion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Celsion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.