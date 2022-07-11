StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Celsion in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.
Shares of Celsion stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Celsion has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $18.75.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celsion stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Celsion as of its most recent SEC filing.
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
