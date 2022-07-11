StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CDTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.24. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 430.97% and a negative net margin of 81.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 889,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 302,621 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50,425 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 571.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 373,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 317,739 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,528,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.