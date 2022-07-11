StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EML stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $133.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Eastern has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $32.47.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $69.02 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

In other Eastern news, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,327. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $134,009 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eastern by 21.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eastern by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastern by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Eastern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 185,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,114,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

