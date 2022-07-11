StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
NYSE FRD opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01. Friedman Industries has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77.
Friedman Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Friedman Industries (FRD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.