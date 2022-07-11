StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Kamada stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $209.24 million, a P/E ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $28.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Kamada had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kamada will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Kamada during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Kamada by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Kamada by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kamada by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter.

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

