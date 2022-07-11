StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NYMX opened at $0.41 on Friday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18.

In other news, Director James George Robinson purchased 1,151,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,899,999.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,702,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,407.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

