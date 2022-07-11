StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Prudential Bancorp from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ PBIP opened at $15.13 on Friday. Prudential Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.65 million, a P/E ratio of -216.14 and a beta of 0.06.

Prudential Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Prudential Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Prudential Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $6,814,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Bancorp during the first quarter worth $6,662,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $2,259,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Prudential Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

