StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCFGet Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $6.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 million, a PE ratio of -112.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

In related news, insider Andrew Berger purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,780.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCFGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.46% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

