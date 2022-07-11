StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $6.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 million, a PE ratio of -112.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $10.36.
In related news, insider Andrew Berger purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,780.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (Get Rating)
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
