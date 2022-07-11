StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.79. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $36,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $26,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 192,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,904,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the first quarter worth $25,000. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

