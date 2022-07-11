StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.61.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 23,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,419.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 51,702 shares of company stock worth $62,797 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

