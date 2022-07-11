StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of CVLY opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.11%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

In other news, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $26,397.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,748 shares in the company, valued at $546,683.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $53,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,757 shares of company stock worth $109,560 and sold 5,769 shares worth $129,358. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp (Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

