StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GENC opened at $9.67 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.74 million, a PE ratio of 69.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 26.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 192,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 31,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

